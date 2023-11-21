Showers continue overnight

Showers continue overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray, and seasonally cool day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s and some showers. Showers will continue overnight with lows dropping into the 30s. The rain should end by Tuesday morning, but clouds will still be in the area. We’ll have a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky on Tuesday afternoon with highs only rising into the 40s.

Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying in the 40s. Certainly a holiday forecast to be thankful for. Colder temperatures move in for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s, but we’ll be back in the 40s for Sunday and Monday.

