Showers continue overnight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray, and seasonally cool day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s and some showers. Showers will continue overnight with lows dropping into the 30s. The rain should end by Tuesday morning, but clouds will still be in the area. We’ll have a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky on Tuesday afternoon with highs only rising into the 40s.

Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying in the 40s. Certainly a holiday forecast to be thankful for. Colder temperatures move in for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s, but we’ll be back in the 40s for Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.