State Farm commercials featuring Caitlin Clark to start airing Saturday

Caitlin Clark State Farm ad (Courtesy of State Farm)
Caitlin Clark State Farm ad (Courtesy of State Farm)(Matthew Tribble | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark is set to appear in her first set of State Farm commercials, after previously announcing a partnership with the insurance company last month.

The commercials feature reporter Jenny Taft, NBA all-star Jimmy Butler, and Basketball Hall of Fame member Reggie Miller.

According to State Farm, the first commercial is set to air on TV for the first time on November 25th.

You can watch both State Farm commercials below:

