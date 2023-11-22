84-year-old saved from house fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

At 2am on Tuesday morning, Ottumwa Police Department responded to a house fire call on the cross street of Wabash and Sheridan avenues. The home is owned by 84-year-old Patricia Bird. Her daughter, Marlene Jessop, told KYOU that she has lived there for 23 years.

Jessop received a call from the neighbors at around 2 am saying her mother’s house was on fire. Jessop also said that her mother (Bird) was awoken by one of her three dogs that sleeps with her. Bird opened the door and couldn’t escape because of the excess smoke and flames. She rushed there and her mother was already at Ottumwa Regional Hospital getting treatment for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. Those minor injuries came from three Ottumwa Police Officers pulling Bird out of her bedroom window. Those officers were, Officer Yeager, Officer Story and Officer Schaffner.

Unfortunately, the other two dogs were in cages in the home and were not able to survive.

Bird has been released from Ottumwa Regional and the investigation into the cause of the fire is being observed by the Iowa State Fire Marshall.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.