84-year-old saved from house fire in Ottumwa

In South Ottumwa on the corner of Wabash and Sheridan Avenues.
In South Ottumwa on the corner of Wabash and Sheridan Avenues.(Randall Gimm)
By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

At 2am on Tuesday morning, Ottumwa Police Department responded to a house fire call on the cross street of Wabash and Sheridan avenues. The home is owned by 84-year-old Patricia Bird. Her daughter, Marlene Jessop, told KYOU that she has lived there for 23 years.

Jessop received a call from the neighbors at around 2 am saying her mother’s house was on fire. Jessop also said that her mother (Bird) was awoken by one of her three dogs that sleeps with her. Bird opened the door and couldn’t escape because of the excess smoke and flames. She rushed there and her mother was already at Ottumwa Regional Hospital getting treatment for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. Those minor injuries came from three Ottumwa Police Officers pulling Bird out of her bedroom window. Those officers were, Officer Yeager, Officer Story and Officer Schaffner.

Unfortunately, the other two dogs were in cages in the home and were not able to survive.

Bird has been released from Ottumwa Regional and the investigation into the cause of the fire is being observed by the Iowa State Fire Marshall.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled, 2 Wisconsin kids found
Cobblestone hotel is located in the same parking lot at the Bridge View Event Center in Ottumwa.
Iowa tourism revenue returns to pre-pandemic form
Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer
City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa director of finance resigns amid missing documents case
One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase

Latest News

Bob Vander Plaats, who heads a group called The Family Leader, speaks at a Republican...
Election 2024: Prominent Iowa Christian conservative leader endorses Ron DeSantis
Caitlin Clark State Farm ad (Courtesy of State Farm)
State Farm commercials featuring Caitlin Clark to start airing Saturday
FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
‘It’s not about me. It’s about our country’: Iowa governor responds to Donald Trump’s criticism
As temperatures dip, firefighters are urging people to be careful about preventing fires. The...
Marshalltown garage fire linked to ashes from wood stove