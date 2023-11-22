Firefighters work with Marshalltown Mall businesses to ensure they’re safe to open

Firefighters are working with businesses in the Marshalltown Mall to make sure they're still safe to open.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Firefighters are working with businesses in the Marshalltown Mall to make sure they’re still safe to open.

The building hasn’t had power for three weeks.

According to Alliant Energy, the mall’s owner hasn’t paid its power bills.

Because of the cold weather, firefighters are monitoring the temperature to see if they need to shut off the building’s water.

That would leave the building without protection if there is a fire.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled, 2 Wisconsin kids found
In South Ottumwa on the corner of Wabash and Sheridan Avenues.
84-year-old saved from house fire in Ottumwa
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Cobblestone hotel is located in the same parking lot at the Bridge View Event Center in Ottumwa.
Iowa tourism revenue returns to pre-pandemic form
City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa director of finance resigns amid missing documents case

Latest News

In South Ottumwa on the corner of Wabash and Sheridan Avenues.
84-year-old saved from house fire in Ottumwa
Bob Vander Plaats, who heads a group called The Family Leader, speaks at a Republican...
Election 2024: Prominent Iowa Christian conservative leader endorses Ron DeSantis
Caitlin Clark State Farm ad (Courtesy of State Farm)
State Farm commercials featuring Caitlin Clark to start airing Saturday
FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
‘It’s not about me. It’s about our country’: Iowa governor responds to Donald Trump’s criticism