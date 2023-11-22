Quiet, easy travel conditions for Thanksgiving

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you’re looking for weather-related issues that could hamper holiday travel, you’ll have to look pretty far away from our region to find them.

That’s excellent news as we wrap up the shortened work and school week for many, with quiet conditions in place today. Sunshine will be common for most of the day, and a bit of a southwesterly breeze helps to push temperatures into the upper 40s. A cold front moves through tonight, but its impacts will be fairly minimal overall.

The biggest difference from that front on Thanksgiving itself will be slightly cooler temperatures and a switch to a breeze coming from the north. This leads off a cooling trend into the rest of the long weekend, with highs slipping into the 30s from Friday through Sunday, and lows in the upper 10 to mid 20s. Dry weather continues through at least Saturday during this period, though skies will overall be cloudier on Friday and Saturday.

A little bit of light snow is possible on Saturday night or early Sunday, which may make for a few slick roadways as it falls. However, with temperatures warming above freezing during the day, things should improve for late weekend travelers.

The following week warms up just a hair to something pretty close to seasonal, with low 20s for lows and low 40s for highs.

