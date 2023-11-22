Quiet, easy travel conditions for Thanksgiving

Quiet conditions remain likely into the Thanksgiving holiday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you’re looking for weather-related issues that could hamper holiday travel, you’ll have to look pretty far away from our region to find them.

That’s excellent news as we wrap up the shortened work and school week for many, with quiet conditions in place today. Sunshine will be common for most of the day, and a bit of a southwesterly breeze helps to push temperatures into the upper 40s. A cold front moves through tonight, but its impacts will be fairly minimal overall.

The biggest difference from that front on Thanksgiving itself will be slightly cooler temperatures and a switch to a breeze coming from the north. This leads off a cooling trend into the rest of the long weekend, with highs slipping into the 30s from Friday through Sunday, and lows in the upper 10 to mid 20s. Dry weather continues through at least Saturday during this period, though skies will overall be cloudier on Friday and Saturday.

A little bit of light snow is possible on Saturday night or early Sunday, which may make for a few slick roadways as it falls. However, with temperatures warming above freezing during the day, things should improve for late weekend travelers.

The following week warms up just a hair to something pretty close to seasonal, with low 20s for lows and low 40s for highs.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled, 2 Wisconsin kids found
In South Ottumwa on the corner of Wabash and Sheridan Avenues.
84-year-old saved from house fire in Ottumwa
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Cobblestone hotel is located in the same parking lot at the Bridge View Event Center in Ottumwa.
Iowa tourism revenue returns to pre-pandemic form
City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa director of finance resigns amid missing documents case

Latest News

Good conditions for travel around the area.
First Alert Forecast
Headlines
Travel through the Midwest looks like smooth sailing through Thanksgiving Day
Generally cloudy skies stick with us throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast
Showers continue overnight
Showers continue overnight