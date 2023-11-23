Bird Flu confirmed in Sioux County

The affected site is a flock of commercial-layer chickens.(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Sioux County

The affected site is a flock of commercial-layer chickens.

Multiple cases have been confirmed in the state, including in BentonBuena VistaHamiltonKossuthPocahontas, and Guthrie Counties.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

