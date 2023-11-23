Cool but quiet Thanksgiving, with more good travel weather to follow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather will not be an issue for travelers over the next few days as folks head out to visit friends and family.

Temperatures today will be a bit on the cool side after a cold front slid through the region overnight. With a bit of a northerly breeze, thermometer temperatures in the mid 40s may feel more like the 30s for most of the day. Travel conditions will be great, though, with no weather-related issues for Thanksgiving.

Similarly quiet conditions are likely into Friday and Saturday, though cloudier skies and colder highs in the 30s are likely on both days. A storm system moves toward the area by Saturday night, giving us a shot at some light snow. Be prepared for the potential for slick roadways as the snow falls, potentially lingering into the morning hours of Sunday.

Quiet weather resumes early next week, with temperatures climbing back into the 40s by the middle of it.

