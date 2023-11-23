Hy-Vee recalls turkey gravy over labeling issue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee says Seneca Foods is voluntarily recalling 12oz. glass jars of Hy-Vee branded Turkey gravy because they actually contain beef gravy.

Hy-Vee also says the product could potentially contain a soy allergen which is not declared on the label.

Seneca is now retrieving improperly labeled Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy from its distribution system.

The recall only affects the Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy product sold by Hy-Vee. No other retailers are affected.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Seneca says it is not aware of any reports of people getting sick because of the product.

Customers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Costumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.

