Plumbing mistakes to avoid during the Thanksgiving holiday

Stuff your turkey, not your garbage disposal
Thanksgiving hosts can avoid a visit from their plumber over the holiday weekend by following these simple clog-preventing tips.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thanksgiving plumbing problems are very common, in fact, the day after Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for plumbers.

Grease down the drain, stuffed garbage disposals, extra guests using the bathroom, and more can cause all kinds of plumbing problems. The Friday after Thanksgiving is widely known as “Black Friday” among retailers and shoppers, but plumbers often refer to it as “Brown Friday”.

“We get real busy during this time, we get calls about mainlines, kitchen sinks, with kitchen sinks mainly the food and grease build up in the pipes, we got to go in and clean them out with a snake, put them back in together and flush everything down, and with mainlines you got a lot of family coming over and stuff using sanitary products, or wipes and flush them, access use plugging up the line and we have to come in and open it up,” said Jack Horton with Crawford Company.

Horton says if you’re not sure about a food item going into the disposal, the trash can is always an option.

“Garbage disposals are great tools, the problem is that your pipes can’t handle that much, so then we get a clog.”

Thanksgiving hosts can avoid a visit from their plumber over the holiday weekend by following these simple clog-preventing tips.

“Potato peels, banana peels, any kind of peels will plug it up real fast, rice, celery, and stuff like that shouldn’t be put down there most things should be scraped off into the garbage then rinse it off in the sink,” said Horton.

“Grease should never go down there you should have a container or something that you dump that in before you even throw them in the dishwasher or wash them out otherwise that grease will build up on your pipes and start restricting all the flow.”

Horton also advises against using drain cleaning chemicals as they often work only to a limited degree and can cause dangerous backsplash and injure plumbers as they attempt to snake clogged drains.

Thanksgiving weekend usually results in a surge of emergency calls for plumbers, with a roughly 50 percent increase due to additional houseguests and all the extra cooking.

