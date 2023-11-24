American Rescue League of Iowa holds adoption event

ARL has been at maximum capacity all year with an influx of pets arriving each day.
ARL has been at maximum capacity all year with an influx of pets arriving each day.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is hosting a large-scale pet adoption event.

From November 24th to November 27th, all ARL locations are open for adoption with fees starting at $25 for cats and dogs aged six months or older.

ARL has been at maximum capacity all year with an influx of pets arriving each day - over 1,400 pets currently in their care.

Each furry friend has been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. With the purchase of your new best friend, ARL also offers retail and training class discounts.

Please visit the American Rescue League website for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
In South Ottumwa on the corner of Wabash and Sheridan Avenues.
84-year-old saved from house fire in Ottumwa
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) holds the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Most Iowans say they're most thankful for friends and family
Iowa - What are you thankful for?
The affected site is a flock of commercial-layer chickens.
Bird Flu confirmed in Sioux County
SENECA FOODS IS RECALLING GLASS JARS OF HY-VEE TURKEY GRAVY BECAUSE OF A MISLABELING ISSUE.
Hy-Vee recalls turkey gravy over labeling issue
Quiet weather dominates in most of the central United States.
Late-day Thanksgiving celebrations still on track for good weather