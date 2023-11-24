Cloudy and Cold for Friday Night.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had a chilly and quiet Friday across Eastern Iowa with highs hovering near the freezing mark. The clouds will increase as we head into the overnight hours and into the day on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will stay in the mid 30s.

Snow chances will start to pick up Saturday Night and into early Sunday Morning. Right now, we are going with a trace to as much as an inch of snow with the heaviest amounts being in our southern zone.

If you are travelling on Saturday and Sunday, please allow yourself some extra time to get to your destination.

After Sunday, we become quiet again until Friday when a rain chance becomes present in the forecast.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 24

Tomorrow: Overcast. Winds light and variable.

HIGH: 40

Tom. Night: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

LOW: 27

Sunday: Considerable cloudiness. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

Wednesday: Sunny

HIGH: 44 LOW: 21

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 47 LOW: 22

Friday: Showers

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

