Much Cooler Air Ushers In For Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had a beautiful Thanksgiving across the area with highs in the low to mid 40s. As we head into the evening hours, the wind will stay out of the north which will cause us to have a little bit of a wind chill this evening.

Thanks to the northerly wind, highs on Friday will be much cooler. We are talking near Freezing on the high end. Mid to upper 30s will return as we head into the weekend.

This weekend looks interesting with a snow chance in the forecast Saturday Night into early Sunday Morning. In terms of accumulation, we are not expecting much. The main concern will be slick roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

As we head into next week, we go back into the upper 30s and low 40s mid-week. Keep in mind, December 1st starts one week from tomorrow.

Tonight: Overcast. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 21

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 34

Tom. Night: Overcast. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 23

Saturday: Cloudy skies. Winds light and variable.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

Monday: Sunny

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 43 LOW: 19

Wednesday: Sunny

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

