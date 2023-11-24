Quiet and cold for Black Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you’re heading out shopping, or perhaps traveling home from a Thanksgiving celebration, the weather should not be an issue today.

Temperatures, though, will be even a bit colder than an already chilly Thanksgiving Day. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s today with clouds playing a bit of a factor in limiting temperatures. Winds out of a northerly direction will push wind chills down into the 20s by the afternoon, so expect a cold one.

Saturday will be similar, but winds will be a bit lighter and out of a southerly direction. This will help to move highs closer to the upper 30s to around 40. Clouds will be around most of the day, but there’s an outside chance that some breaks could appear during the afternoon.

Some light snow will likely move through the area later Saturday evening into early Sunday, providing the chance for some minor accumulation. A trace to an inch is possible out of this, along with some slick roadways at times. If you had early Sunday travel plans, be ready to be flexible with your departure time to account for that risk.

After a cold start on Monday, temperatures warm next week with readings back into the 40s or even close to 50 for the second half of it.

