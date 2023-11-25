Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees says his ‘right arm does not work’

FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 24, 2014.(AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees says he would still be playing if he could throw a football right-handed.

In an interview on ESPN Radio on Tuesday, the 44-year-old reportedly shared he’s unable to throw with his right arm.

“I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed,” ESPN quoted the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

According to reports, Brees shared his health update when he was asked if any teams had reached out to him to try to lure him out of retirement.

ESPN also quoted Brees saying that if he could still throw with his right arm, he “would absolutely still be playing.”

The 44-year-old said a dislocated shoulder injury that he suffered in 2005 while playing with the San Diego Chargers put him on the fast track to a degenerative shoulder and arthritic changes.

Brees went on to have one of the more successful careers in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl while setting multiple passing records,

He spent his final 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints before retiring in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
In South Ottumwa on the corner of Wabash and Sheridan Avenues.
84-year-old saved from house fire in Ottumwa
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) holds the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix.
Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate