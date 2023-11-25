Snow possible Saturday night and Sunday morning

Snow possible Saturday night and Sunday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 20s. The flurries from late last night and early this morning have moved north. Highs today will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. There is a better chance for snow tonight and into Sunday morning. Tonight’s snow should begin between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and continue through early Sunday morning before gradually coming to an end. That being said, a few flurries can’t be ruled out on Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will still be cold in the 30s.

We’ll stay in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer temperatures are expected beginning on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the 40s. After this weekend, the next chance for rain showers is on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
In South Ottumwa on the corner of Wabash and Sheridan Avenues.
84-year-old saved from house fire in Ottumwa
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) holds the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Latest News

Snow possible Saturday night and Sunday morning
Snow possible Saturday night and Sunday morning
It will be another chilly night with low in the mid-20s.
Cloudy and Cold for Friday Night.
Below normal temperatures and snow chances likely Saturday Night. Details here.
Your First Alert Forecast
Temperatures stay cold today.
Quiet and cold for Black Friday