Snow possible Saturday night and Sunday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 20s. The flurries from late last night and early this morning have moved north. Highs today will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. There is a better chance for snow tonight and into Sunday morning. Tonight’s snow should begin between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and continue through early Sunday morning before gradually coming to an end. That being said, a few flurries can’t be ruled out on Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will still be cold in the 30s.

We’ll stay in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer temperatures are expected beginning on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the 40s. After this weekend, the next chance for rain showers is on Friday.

