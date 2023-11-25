Weekend Travel Forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Snow showers will be possible Saturday Night and into Sunday morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire area from Saturday evening until Sunday morning.

Snow showers are expected to begin between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and continue through early Sunday morning. Then the snow will move to the east and gradually come to an end by Sunday afternoon. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall will be possible with this system.

Travel shouldn’t be much of an issue for early Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m. the Iowa DOT is reporting seasonal roads in Southern Iowa. However, travel conditions will worsen once the snow begins. Watch for slick spots on roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses. Keeping plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you will be a good idea.

