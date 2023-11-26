Get ready for a chilly Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well as forecasted, we had a nice amount of snow push through Southeastern Iowa in the overnight and early morning hours of your Sunday. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, the cloud cover will start to dissipate, leaving us with mainly clear skies.

We will see plenty of sunshine for your Monday with highs in the low-30s. With the wind, some places could see Feels Like Temperatures in the 20s, so definitely bundle up as you head out the door in the morning.

We will stay mainly sunny for Tuesday with highs staying in the 30s and then Wednesday and Thursday, we will see plenty of sunshine and, what will feel like a heatwave, highs in the low 40s.

Shower chances will increase late Thursday evening and into the day on Friday (Of which is December 1st, and the 1st day of Meteorological Winter) with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will be near normal as highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 32

Tom. Night: Clear. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 11

Tuesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 11

Wednesday: A mainly sunny sky. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

Thursday: PM Showers

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

Friday: AM Clouds/PM Sun

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

Sunday: Cloudy

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

Monday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

