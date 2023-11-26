Iowans sickened from cantaloupe contaminated with salmonella

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -A cantaloupe recall is in effect after dozens of people fell sick across 32 states, including five people in Iowa and four people in Nebraska, KCCI’s McKenzy Parsons reported.

Contaminated cantaloupes and cut fruit that may be tainted with salmonella were sold between Oct. 16 and Nov. 10.

The recall includes whole cantaloupes and pre-cut chunks, cubes, melon medleys and fruit medleys from Malichita, Vinyard, and ALDI brands.

Investigators are trying to find any other cantaloupe products that could have been contaminated.

Salmonella cases have now been reported in 32 states in connection with this outbreak, and 45 people have been hospitalized, according to CNN. The two deaths were reported by health authorities in Minnesota, the CDC said.

Most who are infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, or stomach cramps.

Brands involved in recall

The number of brands involved in a related fruit recall has also expanded to include Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupe, in addition to some Vinyard and Aldi fruit products.

Recalled cantaloupes may have a sticker that says “Rudy” or “Malichita” with the number 4050 and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique,” the CDC said.

If you have any of these recalled products at home, throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them, the CDC said. Make sure you wash any items or surfaces that have come into contact with the fruit using hot soapy water. A dishwasher will also help get rid of the bacteria.

