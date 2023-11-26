Snow chances pick up this evening

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We woke up to cloudy skies and a little bit of snow activity across Southeastern Iowa this morning. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, the snow chances will continue to increase.

In terms of accumulation, a trace to 3 inches is not out of the question. The lesser amounts will be across the northern part of the viewing area, with the heavier amounts in the southern part of the viewing area.

After this system exits on Sunday, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-30s.

For Monday, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper-20s.

Then we start to warm up with highs near freezing on Tuesday, and 40s starting Wednesday and lasting throughout the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Friday, there is a rain chance and it’s also December 1st.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

LOW: 26

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 35

Tom. Night: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 16

Monday: Sunny. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 12

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 45 LOW: 22

Friday: Rain

HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

Sunday: PM Showers

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

