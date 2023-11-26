Snow showers continue through the morning

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri is a Winter Wonderland this morning with heavy snow still falling over the region. According to the Iowa DOT roads across Southern Iowa are partly covered. Therefore, you’ll need to be careful out on the roadways. If you have to go out, make sure to take plenty of time to reach your destination and keep plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. The main snow bands will gradually come to an end by late morning, but flurries will be possible in the afternoon with highs rising into the mid-30s. Due to the snow on the ground, temperatures will be cold tonight in the teens with a partly cloudy sky.

The start of the workweek will be cold with temperatures in the 30s through Tuesday. That being said, highs will reach the 40s Wednesday and through next weekend. Rain and snow showers are possible on Friday.

