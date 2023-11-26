Sunday Travel Forecast

Sunday Travel Forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Snow fell across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri Saturday night and continued to fall on Sunday morning. However, the Winter Weather Advisory is no longer in effect for our area and the snow has moved east of the region. During the late morning, we enjoyed a brief break from the clouds. However, clouds are going to move in from the west this afternoon. Along with the clouds, a few flurries will be possible across the region this afternoon.

Even though the heavy snow has ended, drivers will need to be cautious on untreated roadways where slick spots will still be possible here and there on Sunday afternoon. Extra caution should be taken on bridges and overpasses. Make sure to keep plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

