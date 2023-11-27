Cool and quiet today, another round of rain/snow later this week

With snow showers behind us, this week is setting up to be quieter but still quite cool.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - With snow showers behind us, this week is setting up to be quieter but still quite cool. Temperatures today climb from the teens early this morning to top out around 30 this afternoon. Winds will be less than yesterday but still notable, gusting 20-30 mph at times which could lead to patches of blowing snow already on the ground from the weekend. Watch for slick spots, especially early today. Tuesday will be another cool one with highs in the 20s but a warm front late Tuesday into Wednesday sends highs into the upper 30s and low 40s for the rest of the week and this weekend. The only chance we have at precipitation comes Thursday into Friday where we could see rain changing over to snow as temperatures dip that night.

