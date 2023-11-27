Group of Iowans to send holiday cheer to people impacted by wildfires in Maui

A group of Iowans are working to send holiday cheer across the Pacific Ocean to people affected...
A group of Iowans are working to send holiday cheer across the Pacific Ocean to people affected by this summer's devastating wildfires in Maui.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - A group of Iowans are working to send holiday cheer across the Pacific Ocean to people affected by this summer’s devastating wildfires in Maui.

One hundred people died in the destructive fires, and much of the town of Lahaina was reduced to ashes.

People are continuing to recover, both physically and emotionally as crews work to remove piles of debris.

Jane Carlson from Indianola wanted to make stockings full of treats to send to Maui, to bring some joy to kids affected by the disaster.

After posting the idea on Facebook, 10 people joined the cause.

Now, 120 stockings are being shipped off.

“This was very rewarding to me and couple of people that I did meet. it’s like, I think we could really be friends,” said Carlson. “I like to help people when I can. this really was a small thing.”

Carlson says she is already brainstorming her next project.

She says the feeling of spreading love to strangers is priceless.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow possible Saturday night and Sunday morning
Snow possible Saturday night and Sunday morning
Iowans sickened from cantaloupe contaminated with salmonella
Iowans sickened from cantaloupe contaminated with salmonella
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Sunday Travel Forecast
Sunday Travel Forecast
Iowa vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26

Latest News

Sunday Travel Forecast
Sunday Travel Forecast
South Korea, Japan and China agree to resume trilateral leaders' summit, but without specific...
South Korea, Japan and China agree to resume trilateral leaders’ summit, but without specific date
Russia says it downed dozens of Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, following a mass strike on...
Russia says it downed dozens of Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, following a mass strike on Kyiv
Curfew in Sierra Leone after gunmen attacked the main military barracks and detention centers
Curfew in Sierra Leone after gunmen attacked the main military barracks and detention centers