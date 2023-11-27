Safety tips for online holiday shopping

If you didn’t finish your holiday shopping during Black Friday or over the weekend there’s...
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has released some safety tips when making online purchases this holiday season.

1. Be Wary of Too-Good-To-Be-True Deals

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Exercise caution with steep discounts and offers from unknown sources. Validate offers directly on official websites to avoid falling for enticing yet potentially deceptive promotions.

2. Protect Your Pocketbook

When making online purchases, use credit cards rather than debit cards, prepaid cards, or wire transfers. Most credit cards provide greater protection by offering safeguards for users to dispute and challenge a fraudulent transaction.

3. Enhance Password Security

Create complex passwords for your accounts and avoid using the same password across multiple sites to enhance security. Using two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of protection.

4. Beware of Phishing Emails

Be cautious of unsolicited emails claiming to be from retailers. Verify their legitimacy by directly visiting the official website instead of clicking on links.

5. Guard Your Banking Information

Avoid making online purchases over public Wi-Fi networks, which may not be secure. Instead, use a trusted, private connection. Regularly monitor your financial statements for any unauthorized transactions and report them immediately.

For more information, visit the Iowa Attorney General’s office’s website here. To report a scam, contact the Consumer Protection Division at 888-777-4590.

