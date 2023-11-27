Sioux City man dies after pursuit ends with crash on Floyd Blvd

Police chase in Sioux City ends in bad accident.
By Dean Welte and KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police say one man has died after a pursuit Sunday night ended in a crash.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday officers tried to stop a 2014 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police say the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Gunnar Lee Kratz of Sioux City, refused to stop for police and a pursuit began. Police say the pursuit went through the west and north sides of Sioux City.

At about 8 p.m. police say Kratz lost control of the car and crashed in the 1700 block of Floyd Blvd. The crash closed that area of Floyd Blvd for several hours.

Kratz was taken to a local hospital where he later died from injuries he received in the crash.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A police chase in Sioux City Sunday night led to the driver of a stolen vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries, and a police officer suffering minor injuries.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Floyd Boulevard, blocking off that street for several hours.

Sioux City Police said stop sticks were deployed in that area to try and end that chase.

The officer who deployed them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed as well.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SCPD more details will be released later this morning.

