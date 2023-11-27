Staying cold through Tuesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a sunny, but chilly afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Overnight we’ll have a clear sky with very cold lows in the teens and single digits.

Wind chills will be in the single digits through the Tuesday morning commute. Therefore, bundling up as you head to work and school tomorrow will be a good idea. Tuesday afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs rising into the low to mid 30s. Highs will stay in the 30s and 40s through the end of the week. Our next chance for precipitation is this weekend with rain showers possible on Sunday.

