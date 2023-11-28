ACLU of Iowa files lawsuit over book ban, ‘don’t say gay’ law

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - The ACLU of Iowa has filed a lawsuit in federal court over Senate File 496, a sweeping bill aimed at bolstering “parental rights” in the classroom. Senate File 496 bans books that depict sex scenes and requires administrators to notify parents if students wish to go by a nickname or use pronouns to affirm their gender identity.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court, was brought on by Iowa Safe Schools, an LGBTQ advocacy organization and seven Iowa students. It takes issue with multiple sections of the law.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to temporarily block the implementation of SF 496 while the lawsuit proceeds because of “ongoing irreparable harm to LGBTQ+ students”. It is also asking that SF 496 then be declared unconstitutional and permanently blocked.

1. The law bans instruction relating to gender identity and sexual orientation.

The ACLU of Iowa says as a result, LGBTQ+ students are concealing their identities for fear of violating the law or getting their teachers in trouble. “This provision has caused school districts to take down safe space stickers, remove references to LGBTQ historical figures from library displays, and ban books with LGBTQ themes or characters from libraries and classrooms. This provision also has forced student groups for LGBTQ+ students and their allies to stop meeting entirely,” The ACLU said.

2. Senate File 496 requires public schools to remove books from school library shelves that contain depictions of a sex act.

Hundreds of books have been pulled from school library shelves across the state of Iowa. Educators have struggled with interpreting the law. Until recently, no guidance had been given on how to comply with SF 496.

3. SF 496 requires school employees to report to parents a student’s request for gender-affirming accommodations, such as going by different pronouns or nicknames.

In a release, the ACLU said, “This reporting is required regardless of whether it violates a student’s expectation of confidentiality, professional ethical obligations, or whether the school official knows that the student would be rendered unsafe, kicked out of their home, or subject to abuse as a result”.

The law went into effect at the beginning of the school year and penalties for educators who do not follow the law begin January 1, 2024. Under the law, the first time a violation happens, the district will get a written warning. After that, educators may face disciplinary action by the state.

In a statement, Thomas Story, an ACLU attorney said, “SF 496 is a clear violation of public school students’ First Amendment right to speak, read, and learn freely. The First Amendment does not allow our state or our schools to remove books or issue blanket bans on discussion and materials simply because a group of politicians or parents find them offensive”.

Puck Carlson, a plaintiff in the suit and a junior in Iowa City said, “Like it or not, sex and sexuality are parts of the teenage experience. Refusing to provide adolescents with information about it means they’ll seek out their own information— from the Internet, or from others, in ways that are significantly less safe than books reviewed by teachers or librarians. Removing books that discuss queer topics or people from our schools tells our queer students that they do not belong there, that their existence is shameful. I am not shameful.”

As for a timeline of the lawsuit, the ACLU and the other plaintiffs want the law blocked immediately as the lawsuit works its way through the legal system.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

