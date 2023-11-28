Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton Jr. (right) shared by family. The...
Brothers’ family mourning after deadly crash involving ‘Widowmaker Tree’
A group of Iowans are working to send holiday cheer across the Pacific Ocean to people...
Group of Iowans to send holiday cheer to people impacted by wildfires in Maui
FILE - Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles up court against the Dallas Mavericks in...
Bulls vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - November 28
Police chase in Sioux City ends in bad accident.
Sioux City man dies after pursuit ends with crash on Floyd Blvd
Shamia Sanford was last seen at a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say