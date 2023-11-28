Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes donation to Food Bank of Iowa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway is currently on a northern America tour, raising money and collecting food to fight food insecurity. 2023 is the 25th anniversary of this tour. Over that time, CPKC has raised over $22 million and 5 million pounds of food.

This train was established as a cargo train to transport goods from Canada across America. Opened for business in 1885, this train has been operational for 138 years. It is a transcontinental railway that allows for over 190 stops for the Holiday Train to spread its holiday cheer.

To help spread that cheer, CPKC has recruited 10 different musical acts that will be joining them on tour. Ottumwans got to enjoy the sounds of Seaforth and Kiesza. Seaforth is a two-man-band from Sydney, Australia. They are most known for their song, ‘Breakups’, which tallied over 40-million streams. On this stop listeners enjoyed Kiesza. She is a Canadian singer/songwriter most known for her single, “Hideaway”. Hideaway racked up over a billion streams across all music platforms.

In the midst of the music, the lights, Santa Claus and smiling faces, the CPKC Holiday train got these musicians together to help spread awareness. CPKC teams up with local foodbanks across their 190-stop tour to donate and collect more funds and food for these Food Banks.

In Ottumwa, at the 1300 Wildwood Drive train stop, CPKC awarded the Food Bank of Iowa with a $5000 check. On top of that, attendees of the event were encouraged to donate more money and food at that stop. They raised an additional $135 cash, and 325lbs of food.

General Manager of the Food Bank of Iowa (Ottumwa), Sandra McReynolds, told KYOU that it cost $2 to feed an individual. So that $5000 will help close to 2500 people. Food insecurity in Iowa is a very tangible problem. 300,000 Iowans are affected by food insecurity and 1 in 8 children are in need of food (per Food Bank of Iowa).

Reynolds also told KYOU that these numbers are consistently rising with inflation and the same rates of wages. She said this is especially true in the winter months. “In the colder months, we see a lot of people that have to make choices between paying for their electric bills and buying food. So, we really try to make sure that we are there with our partners to fill that gap,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds also told us all the way people can help fight against food insecurity. The Food Bank of Iowa is 100% reliant on donations. 96 cents of every dollar are directly used to get more food and establish programming for the Food Bank of Iowa to operate. If you are able to donate, you can do that by Venmo @FoodBankIowa, you can go to their website and donate there. If you want to hand deliver your donation, you can drop it off at 705 W Main Street, Ottumwa, IA.

Lastly, Food Bank of Iowa is running volunteer shifts Monday through Friday. If you are interested in volunteering, please call 641-682-3403.

