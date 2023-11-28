Drake University planning program, faculty position cuts

Drake University is planning to cut programs and faculty positions to get its $10.3 million...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Drake University is planning to cut programs and faculty positions to get its $10.3 million budget deficit under control, according to meeting minutes.

A balance sheet says the school has a solid financial foundation, with strong assets and low debts.

However, the operating budget of the school is causing the deficit.

So far, it’s not known which programs and positions will be affected the most.

But academic chairs are being asked to adjust their courses to eliminate adjuncts and under-enrolled sections.

The school’s next budget meeting is scheduled for January.

