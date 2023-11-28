Mark Cuban plans to leave ‘Shark Tank’ after the 16th season

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball...
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - After more than a decade of helping hundreds of businesses and entrepreneurs, Mark Cuban plans to leave “Shark Tank.”

Cuban said he wants to have a couple of summers with his teens before they enter adulthood.

The billionaire said he loves that the show represents that the American dream is alive and well.

Cuban, who will leave the series after filming the 16th season, said the fellow “sharks” will survive just fine without him.

According to IMDB, he has been on every season since guest starring in 2011.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

