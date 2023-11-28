Mild on Wednesday and Thursday but more rain and snow showers expected Friday

Mild on Wednesday and Thursday but more rain and snow showers expected Friday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a sunny and chilly November afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Overnight, lows will cool into the 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Warmer conditions are expected on Wednesday with highs rising into the 40s and a mostly sunny sky.

Highs will stay in the 40s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. However, the forecast will change by Friday when a low-pressure system could bring a round of rain and snow showers. Another chance of snow is expected on Sunday. Overnight temperatures will stay in the 20s and 30s.

