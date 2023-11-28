Polk County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash

Car Crash
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST
POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Police across Iowa are urging drivers to slow down as winter conditions make the roads more dangerous.

Officers have already responded to multiple crashes over the past few days - including one in central Iowa that injured a deputy.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was responding to a separate crash when a driver lost control and hit the patrol car.

The deputy and the driver are hurt but are expected to survive.

