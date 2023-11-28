Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash

Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte, Nebraska Friday afternoon. (Source: KOLN/GoFundMe)
By John Grinvalds and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A toddler will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, the same day both her parents will be laid to rest.

Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte, Nebraska, Friday afternoon.

“Since we were going westbound and the accident was going eastbound, we didn’t really put the pieces together,” Jenny Arriaga’s sister Karina Arriaga said.

She explained that Lezter Juarez lost control of the vehicle and careened through the median.

The couple’s loved ones are reeling from the news and are helping to raise their two young children, 3-year-old Jasiah and almost 1-year-old Jayliana.

“The kid was a great dad, man,” Lezter Juarez’s oldest brother Robinson Juarez said. “He had a lot left to give.”

Lezter Juarez opened his own barber shop down the street from Jenny Arriaga’s beauty salon, JLuxe Beauty Studio.

“Even though she’s my younger sister, I kind of dream to be just like her,” Karina Arriaga said.

Her best friend, Fallon Wade, said Jenny Arriaga was “dramatic, fun and took up presence wherever she went.”

Robinson Juarez said his younger brother had wanted to be a barber since he was a little kid.

“I was sitting in that chair, and he was messing my hair up and I would just be a little mad afterward, but I wish I could get one more bad haircut from him,” Robinson Juarez said of his late brother.

Lezter Juarez never quite picked out a name for his business, but that didn’t stop him from chasing his dream to become a barber.

“That was one thing about my brother, he didn’t let little things stop him,” Robinson Juarez said.

Wade created a GoFundMe for the couple’s young children and to help the family with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Becker, 48, was reportedly last seen driving a blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
Childhood photo of James Hamilton (left) and Earl Hamilton Jr. (right) shared by family. The...
Brothers’ family mourning after deadly crash involving ‘Widowmaker Tree’
Benjamin Kelne, 18, of Grinnell, faces several charges, including involuntary manslaughter,...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Montezuma teen
A group of Iowans are working to send holiday cheer across the Pacific Ocean to people...
Group of Iowans to send holiday cheer to people impacted by wildfires in Maui
FILE - Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles up court against the Dallas Mavericks in...
Bulls vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - November 28

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Alex Murdaugh, already convicted of murder, sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states
According to a GoFundMe page, the home was that of K-9 trainer Sherman Holbrook and his...
K-9 trainer in mourning after losing all 17 dogs in fire on Thanksgiving Day
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag while she was hunting in North Dakota.
‘It was exciting’: Expectant mother tags her first buck while being 8 months pregnant