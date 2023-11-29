‘12 Days of Christmas’ cost hits record high

Even the partridge in a pear tree has been impacted by inflation.
By CNN
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - Even the partridge in a pear tree has been impacted by inflation.

The PNC Christmas price index is a light-hearted take on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index.

Except the Christmas Price Index measures true love’s gifts, as outlined in the classic holiday carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Overall, those have increased to a little more than $46,000 this year, but some costs remained the same.

Those include the cost of four calling birds, five gold rings, seven swans-a-swimming, eight maids-a-milking, and nine ladies dancing.

This holiday season the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has slowed.

The pear tree will cost 15 percent more this Christmas, but at least the price of a partridge did not change.

