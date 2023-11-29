Iowa man loses son and businesses in less than a year

STATE CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - A central Iowa man is coping with the loss of his woodworking warehouse after a Thanksgiving day fire destroyed a business that’s been in his family for seven generations. That fire came just months after an even more heartbreaking loss for the family.

“Up in smoke,” said Barry York, who lost an entire life’s worth of work and a seven-generation legacy of business when his business caught fire on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s hard to look at your stuff, to look at your life’s work,” explained Barry.

Every single day for the past 20 years, Barry has had the same commute from his home to his woodwork warehouse. Now, when he steps inside the business, Barry sees nothing but thousands of dollars in damage.

Barry has gone through a lot this year. He lost another part of his business, and more importantly, his family: his son and business partner Bruce York.

Bruce was killed in a car crash as he was driving to the warehouse to work on July 6, 2023.

“I loved him very much.”

Barry was 43 years old

“And I miss him a lot.”

Bruce did a lot around the shop. He was eventually going to take over the business.

“He was becoming more and more just the lead guy,” explained Barry. “I was trying to back out of it.”

His family, Barry says, is what gets him out of bed every morning, especially Bruce’s 8-year-old son who now doesn’t have a dad.

“Bruce’s little boy needs me. He’s a great kid,” said Barry.

But if Barry has learned anything from the past year, it’s the importance of telling the people around you that you love them... and doing it a lot.

“If you have a chance to hug someone you love and know it because it may not ever happen again,” said Barry.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

