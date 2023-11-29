Springville restaurant to raise money for family of Monticello shooting victim

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Springville restaurant plans to donate their profits on Wednesday to the family of a man who was shot outside a Monticello Fareway.

Aaron McAtee, 48, died after being shot outside the store three weeks ago in what police say was a “random act of violence.”

The suspect, Nathan Russell, has been charged with three counts, including first-degree murder.

Sally’s on Broadway is having a special dinner buffet to fundraise for McAtee’s family. All proceeds will be donated.

The buffet will go from 4 to 8 p.m.

Regular menu items will not be available during that time.

