Warmer air makes a return

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Highs will surge warmer today after a warm front moved through overnight, providing more comfortable conditions for now.

Temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 40s as a result, providing for some melting of whatever snow you may have on the ground. A light breeze will add an extra chill to the air, but things will be much more reasonable around the area as a result of this warmer air mass in place. Similar conditions are expected Thursday, but an even slightly warmer start is likely in the low 30s.

Our next storm system approaches for Friday, giving us a shot at a round or two of rain or snow. The first round arrives earlier in the day, potentially affecting the morning commute for the last work and school day of the week. The second round is more toward Friday evening and night, with perhaps just a little more of a chance for snow in the second round. Both rounds could cause slick roadways, especially as precipitation is falling. Some minor snow accumulation is possible, too.

A break from active weather looks likely on Saturday, though a bit more of a rain or snow mix is possible on Sunday. Amounts there look a little lighter, though a slick road or two will remain possible.

No return to deeply cold air looks likely in the next seven days, with highs in the 30s or 40s over the course of our outlook.

