40s continue for Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What an overall nice day across Southeastern Iowa with temperatures in the 40s and even 50s. As we head into the evening hours, we will stay partly cloudy with temperatures hovering around freezing.

We will go back into the 40s for Thursday with mostly sunny skies. As we head into Thursday evening, we will keep the rain chances in the forecast with temperature in the upper 20s.

We will cool off as we head into Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

We will head back into the low to mid 40s as we head into the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

A chance of rain is not out of the question for Saturday night.

For the first part of next week, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 30s - low 40s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 32

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 45

Tom. Night: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.

LOW: 29

Friday: Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

Saturday: Cloudy. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

Monday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.