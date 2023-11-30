Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County

A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLAMKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County.

The Allamkee County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the report on Wednesday.

Someone reported to the Iowa DNR having encountered the animal while they were visiting the area. That person also took a photograph of the animal.

Officials warned people to avoid cougars if seen, or if indication of cougar activity is seen.

People can report cougar sightings or activity to the Iowa DNR or their local sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

