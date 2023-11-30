Driver of Keokuk County hayride that crashed, injuring children, denies negligence claim

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHAT CHEER, Iowa (KCCI) - The driver of a Keokuk County hayride that crashed near What Cheer in October, injuring several children, is denying the claims of negligence against him.

The crash happened during an adult-organized event for Sigourney seventh-grade students. Though it was for the students, it was not a school sanctioned event.

Twenty-nine children were on the ride, and three of them went to the hospital after the crash.

Investigators said Daniel Brubaker was driving the pickup truck that was pulling the gooseneck trailer when it went into the ditch, throwing all the kids from the trailer.

One family has filed a lawsuit, saying their 12-year-old daughter received “life-altering injuries” in the crash.

In the lawsuit, the family alleges Brubaker drove in a negligent manner, causing the hayrack to overturn.

Legal documents show Brubaker admitted to being the driver of the trailer, but has denied the negligence claim.

The parents and Brubaker are asking for a trial.

A search warrant from earlier this month said Brubaker left the scene before first responders arrived, and Keokuk County Deputy David Heady Junior, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was “highly intoxicated when law enforcement arrived.”

Heady has since resigned.

Neither Brubaker nor Heady face criminal charges at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
Carolyn Becker, 48, was reportedly last seen driving a blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman found safe
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say
Khadiyjah Pendergraph, 32, was charged with drowning her 9-year-old daughter in a bathtub...
Mother charged with drowning 9-year-old daughter in bathtub
Camron Rylee Heckethorn
Ottumwa Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

If a dog shows any symptoms of the illness, they're isolated until the owner returns- and...
Are Iowa dog boarding facilities safe amid outbreak of virus?
If a dog shows any symptoms of the illness, they're isolated until the owner returns- and...
How Iowan veterinarians and boarding facilities are dealing with mystery dog illness
A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County.
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County
An image that Krystal Folsom captured of the blonde raccoon
Resident said blonde raccoon made itself at home near Hornick, IA