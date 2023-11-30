Major publisher sues state of Iowa over law banning books

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Book publisher Penguin Random House is suing the State of Iowa over its law banning books, the Iowa State Education Association announced Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed by ISEA and Penguin Random House to challenge Senate File 496, a sweeping bill that supporters say will bolster “parental rights” in the classroom. However, critics have dubbed it Iowa’s “don’t say gay” law.

Senate File 496 bans books that depict sex scenes and requires administrators to notify parents if students wish to go by a nickname or use pronouns to affirm their gender identity.

The lawsuit seeks a court order to block enforcement of the book ban provision, claiming the restriction violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

“The First Amendment guarantees the right to read and to be read, to exchange ideas and viewpoints without unreasonable government interference,” the ISEA said in a release. “The new Iowa state law flouts this core principle of the Constitution with sweeping legislation that eliminates student access to books with ideas and perspectives disliked by state authorities.”

Penguin Random House has published adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction print and digital editions in more than 20 countries worldwide.

The ACLU of Iowa also filed a lawsuit in federal court over Senate File 496 earlier this week.

