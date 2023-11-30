Slick roads possible Friday morning as wintry precipitation returns

Areas of mixed precipitation are possible tonight into Friday morning.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A quiet Thursday leads into a somewhat more active weekend.

Temperatures will be on the warm side again today, with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us today, though clouds may thicken up a bit as the day goes on, with the outside chance of a sprinkle or light shower in southeast Iowa by late afternoon and evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight at Midnight and lasts until Noon on Friday. This is for the potential for mixed precipitation, including rain, snow, or even isolated areas of freezing rain. It includes most of our southeast Iowa counties.

We’ll likely start out with rain in northeast Missouri by late evening, but as precipitation moves into southeast Iowa, it will encounter colder air and turn into a wintry mix. This process begins after Midnight and lasts through the Friday morning commute. Slick roads will be possible because of this precipitation, so plan on extra time for your drive to work or school. Use those winter driving techniques, such as slower speeds and greater distances to stop.

Additional rain or snow is possible by Friday evening in parts of the area, again favoring southeast Iowa. This could cause a renewed round of slick roadways for some, or a little extra snow accumulation.

A trace to 2 inches of snow could fall in southeast Iowa. Northeast Missouri will see little to no wintry precipitation from this event, so accumulation is unlikely.

The potential for snowfall accumulation on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
The potential for snowfall accumulation on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.(KYOU)

Cloudier conditions arrive for the weekend, with a bit more sunshine into the early portion of next week. Highs stay near or a little above normal for this time of year.

