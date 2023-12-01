Officers rescue abandoned puppies stranded outside grocery store in frigid conditions

Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned...
Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned outside a grocery store in California.(Hayward Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST
HAYWARD, Calif. (Gray News) – Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned outside a grocery store in California.

The police department said in a post on Facebook the store’s manager found the small German Shepherd pups left behind in 39-degree temperatures.

Instead of immediately taking the adorable puppies to the after-hours shelter, officers, dispatchers and jailers chipped in to help take care of them.

Animal Services took custody of the puppies shortly after to give them additional necessary care.

Now, the puppies are housed at the Hayward Animal Shelter awaiting their forever homes.

