Rain and snow possible at times this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some bouts of precipitation are possible at times this weekend, including for your Friday evening.

This precipitation, no matter when it falls, will be light. It will also be working against relatively warm temperatures this evening, potentially limiting impacts just a bit. As a result, slick roads are possible tonight, but not extremely likely. Use caution if traveling in an area of wintry precipitation.

After a decent amount of dry time on Saturday, some additional rain and snow moves in toward late afternoon and evening. Similar to the rounds of precipitation we saw on Friday, the mixed nature of it will limit the overall potential for any snowfall to stick. Temperatures during the day should be above freezing once again, creating an environment not entirely likely to result in slick roads. But, again, the potential is there, especially after dark. Use causing while snow is falling.

Into next week, quieter weather returns, with temperatures rising through the week. Highs go from the low 40s early in it to the mid 50s by the end.

