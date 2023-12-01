Rain with some snow mixed in likely, at times, for Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Precipitation is likely for most areas today, with some variation in the type that falls expected.

We’ve seen mostly rain across the area this morning, though a few snowflakes have mixed in, too. This initial round of precipitation should continue through at least mid-morning in spots, before moving on to the northeast. A second round will kick in by later this afternoon and evening, bringing the threat of more rain and snow. If wintry precipitation is falling in your location, then slick roads could develop. Use some caution, but sensible driving should allow for travel to continue throughout the day.

A break in precipitation is likely for a good portion of Saturday, before more rain or a rain/snow mix arrives later Saturday afternoon and night. This could be another time where a few slick roadways develop, but a similarly low impact to most plans is expected.

Temperatures throughout the weekend stay in the upper 30s to low 40s for highs, with lows in the upper 20s. Next week turns a little quieter, and eventually warmer. Highs start near 40 at the beginning of the week, with readings potentially reaching the 50s again by the second half of it.

