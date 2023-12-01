Wintry weather with travel impact continues through the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It may take more time for your morning commute as wintry precipitation moves through. Overnight an area of low pressure moves across the Mississippi Valley spreading clouds and moisture into the state. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Iowa where the impacts will be most common. Look for slick road conditions through the morning with some ice and snow accumulations possible. A second push of wintry precipitation moves in Friday night. Overall, a trace to 2″ of snow is possible. After some drizzle and flurries on Saturday another round of slick travel is possible Saturday night and Sunday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast from the First Alert Storm Team.

