Authorities identify suspect in killing of 3 homeless men in Los Angeles

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man who was already arrested in another shooting investigation has been identified as the suspect in three recent killings of homeless men, police said Saturday.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said 33-year-old Jerrid Joseph Powell was identified as the suspect in the three killings after authorities determined a firearm found in the vehicle he was driving when he was arrested earlier was linked to the shootings.

Powell was arrested this week by Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies for investigation of the shooting death and robbery of a 42-year-old man after he returned to his home.

The announcement came a day after authorities said they were searching for a suspect in the shootings, which took place at the end of November during early morning hours while the victims were sleeping or preparing to turn in for the night.

Jose Bolanos, 37, was found dead with a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 in an alley in South Los Angeles, police said. The following day, Mark Diggs, 62, was shot and killed while pushing a shopping cart around 5 a.m. near downtown, according to officials.

The third shooting occurred on Nov. 29 about 2:30 a.m. in the Lincoln Heights area, where the body of a 52-year-old man was found. Police did not immediately identify him pending notification of family.

Detectives identified Powell’s vehicle through surveillance footage and tracked it to the city of Beverly Hills, where police stopped him and found a firearm inside, authorities said.

“I am grateful that this suspect in this case is in custody and no longer a threat to this community,” Moore told reporters.

It was not immediately possible to identify an attorney for Powell, who is due to appear in court Monday. Online jail records show he was arrested Thursday and is being held on $2 million bail.

