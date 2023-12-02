Clark's 24 points, 11 assists lead No. 4 Iowa women past Bowling Green 99-65

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 24 points and 11 assists, and Kate Martin added 17 points, as No. 4 Iowa beat Bowling Green 99-65 on Saturday.

Clark, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, recorded the 47th double-double of her career and third of the season. She hit her first 3-pointer 56 seconds in, but didn’t make another one until there was 8:15 remaining in the game. She was 10 of 20 from the field, but just 2 of 11 on 3-pointers. Clark added seven rebounds.

The Hawkeyes (8-1) shot 66.7% from the field for the game.

Iowa led 48-32 at halftime after opening the game with a 21-5 run. The Hawkeyes had 10 assists on their first 12 field goals and shot 61.8% from the field while holding Bowling Green (5-2) to 31.4% shooting in the half, 23.8% in the second quarter.

Sydney Affolter tied a career high with 14 points for the Hawkeyes, going 7 of 7 from the field. Sharon Goodman had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Addison O’Grady added 10 points.

Lexi Fleming led Bowling Green with 24 points. Amy Velasco added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Bowling Green: The Falcons had opened the season strong, including a win over NCAA qualifier Cleveland State, but this was a step up in competition. They didn’t get many open looks against Iowa’s defense, especially in the first half, but kept pace with the Hawkeyes in the second and third quarters after Iowa’s early start.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes hadn’t played since last Sunday’s win over Kansas State, and needed the rest after opening the season with eight games in 19 days, a stretch that included four neutral-court games and a road game. The start to the game put them in control, but there were times the offense felt stagnant.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green: At Wright State on December 12.

Iowa: At Iowa State on Wednesday.

