Community steps up to help woman rebuild giant Christmas decoration

SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) – For mothers like Melissa Morgado, making the holidays happy is a really big deal.

“I try to go all out for the kids and make sure they’re having fun,” Morgado said.

Outside of her Somerset, Massachusetts, home are inflatable Christmas characters.

“I was trying to fill the yard and my husband said that’s enough, and I told him that I was going to create something then,” Morgado said.

That’s how the huge snowman named Jughead came to be.

“He’s just a head of jugs,” Morgado said.

It’s made of approximately 768 jugs.

Morgado has been collecting the jugs from the community all year.

“We put a post out in the local Somerset group asking people to save their jugs for us,” Morgado described.

With a pool noodle pipe, a cone-based nose and two eyes painted like coal, this frosty friend was completely handmade.

“We also did a rope between every single jug handle so that if something disastrous happened, I wasn’t chasing them across the town again,” Morgado said.

Unfortunately, this is her second attempt at the larger-than-life creation.

With the countdown to Christmas last year, the snowman was no more a few days before the holiday.

“I literally was just one row away from putting his hat on and the snowstorm knocked him right over,” Morgado said.

Devastated the decoration she was devoted to was gone, she let the community know.

“People wanted to help rebuild. They wanted to show up with glue guns,” Morgado recalled.

But at that time, Morgado said it was too much for her to complete before Christmas. So, she made a promise for this year that she would rebuild.

“We had people saying we were already saving, hoping you were going to rebuild,” Morgado said.

Instead of crying over spilled milk jugs, she kept her word.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom, so it’s kind of isolated. Having those people come in and show up with a smile, ready to help or drop off a jug, as silly as that seems, it became a real big thing to me,” Morgado described.

As for the future, Jughead might stick around for months to come.

“It turned into something way bigger than I ever intended because it definitely brought the whole town together,” Morgado said. “Everybody is so excited about it.”

The perfectly-positioned pile of plastic has been a welcome addition this winter season.

“People are hoping he makes it until Easter to be the Easter bunny,” Morgado described.

Morgado has always been a bit of an artist. She said sculpting was her favorite thing to do in high school.

